Kurt-Lee Arendse excited to be back for the Boks

The returning Springbok wing is excited to play in a dangerous back-three combination with Ethan Hooker and Cheslin Kolbe.

Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse said he is excited to represent the national side again when he runs out against Japan on Saturday.

Arendse plays his first match against the Asian nation after spending much of the international season recovering from injury. He only featured in four of the 10 games played by the Springboks this year, doing so last in their 38-22 defeat to the Wallabies at Ellis Park in August.

He was again named to start at left wing, though his usual wing partner, Cheslin Kolbe, will feature at fullback. Instead, Arendse will play opposite Ethan Hooker for the first time.

Arendse raring to go

Arendse, himself a flexible utility back, was eager to play in such a dangerous back-three combination.

“I’m really excited to be back. It’s not Cheslin’s first time playing fullback,” Arendse said, referring to the two occasions Kolbe started there for the Boks – last against Ireland in 2022 – while moving there from wing when needed, and playing 15 in the French Top 14.

“I am looking forward to playing with him. He’s one of the best players in the world and I am excited to be on the field with him,” Arendse said.

The 29-year-old said it was somewhat frustrating being out injured but he tried not to think about this. Instead, he saw injuries as being part of the sport and took the chance to run errands at home.

He said he was happy for the players who slotted in for him during the six matches he missed for the Springboks, saying they took their opportunities.

Hooker and Edwill van der Merwe were among these, though the latter has also spent time in the sick bay.

Japan fixture scheduled with Japan-based players in mind

Arendse recently rejoined the Bulls, featuring in their 21‑12 defeat to Glasgow Warriors in Scotland, after spending much of last season on sabbatical in Japan with the Dynaboars.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said the Japan fixture had been scheduled with Japan‑based players in mind, as they had played less domestic rugby compared to their counterparts in South African teams.

The match falls outside World Rugby’s official Test window, meaning South Africans contracted to overseas Premiership or United Rugby Championship sides are ineligible to play.

“I think there are 11 or 12 players, if you count Manie Libbok as well, who play in the Japanese league,” Erasmus said.

“The plan was to get these guys because we’ve found in the past when we go on the end-of-year tour we had a slow start because those guys haven’t played a lot of rugby. The bulk of the guys were selected.”

The coach said Japan might draw on their historic 2015 World Cup win over the Boks, but the South Africans do not rely on history as much as recent form and pre-game preparation.