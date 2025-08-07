Nic White back in injury-hit Wallabies squad for Tests against Springboks

A number of experienced players will miss the trip for matches in Joburg and Cape Town.

Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt has named an injury-depleted squad for his team’s two Rugby Championship Tests in South Africa, and recalled a veteran scrumhalf, who had retired last week.

Experienced No 9 Nic White announced his retirement following the last of three Tests against the British and Irish Lions last weekend, but will now tour to South Africa with the Wallabies.

The Tests are next weekend, 16 August in Joburg and 23 August in Cape Town.

While Australia lost the series 2-1 to the Lions, they won the last Test 22-12 and will come to South Africa brimming with confidence. They will, however, also be without several key players.

‘Core still together’

The absence of scrumhalf Jake Gordon has opened the door for White to play on, with Schmidt’s other scrumhalf options being Tate McDermott and the uncapped Ryan Lonergan.

The other players missing due to injury are prop Allan Alaalatoa, flyhalf Tom Lynagh and wing Harry Potter, while hooker David Porecki announced his retirement this week.

Taniela Tupou is also doubtful for the first Test in Joburg, because of a toe injury.

Lonergan is one of three uncapped players selected by Schmidt, alongside winger Corey Toole and new Queensland Reds recruit, the former All Blacks prop Aidan Ross.

Reds trio Josh Flook, Josh Nasser and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto are the remaining three new faces from the squad that took on the Lions.

“It’s pleasing to be able to keep the core of the group together, while also leaning on some depth and fresh bodies,” Schmidt told the media on Thursday when he announced his tour group.

“We’re very conscious of how difficult it is going to be, playing South Africa on their home turf over two consecutive weekends.

“The group has made some positive steps throughout the start of the Test season but we all know there is a lot of hard work ahead of us.”

Australia squad:

Forwards: Angus Bell, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs: Ben Donaldson, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright