Springbok women’s star withdraws from rugby due to health on eve of World Cup

The former SA Rugby Women's Player of the Year has asked for privacy around her decision.

Lusanda Dumke will miss out on this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in England after failing to recover from a health condition.

SA Rugby announced on Thursday that the Springbok flanker and Bulls Daisies captain will take time away from the game. While her medical condition has not been disclosed, she has asked for privacy.

The 28-year-old, who earned 33 Test caps and captained the Springbok women on three occasions, led the Bulls Daisies to their third consecutive Women’s Premier Division title in 2025.

Dumke was ‘pivotal’ for Bok women

Springbok women performance coach Swys de Bruin acknowledged Dumke’s importance to the national setup and expressed full support for her decision.

“Lusanda has been pivotal for us, but we now wish her the best as she battles her medical condition,” he said.

“Her absence will have an impact, but at the same time, the players going to the Rugby World Cup will know that playing for your country while you are fit and strong is indeed a privilege.”

Dumke is a previous winner of the SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year award, and her leadership and resilience left a lasting mark on both the Bok women and the Bulls Daisies.

Thando Manana, executive for women’s rugby and strategic projects at the Blue Bulls Company, said: “Lusanda has been more than just a captain, she’s been the heartbeat of the Bulls Daisies. Her leadership, humility, and relentless drive have shaped the culture of this team.

“While we respect her decision to step away for health reasons, her legacy will continue to inspire every player who wears this jersey. We stand firmly behind her and wish her strength and healing in the journey ahead.”

The Springbok women kick off their World Cup against Brazil on 24 August before tough fixtures against Italy (seventh) and France (fourth) in the following weeks.