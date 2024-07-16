Ntuthuko Mchunu wants to be his ‘own player’ for the Boks

The loosehead prop will hope to make an impact and show what he can do as a starter against Portugal on Saturday.

Springbok prop Ntuthuko Mchunu wants to be his own player, despite comparisons with Bok legend Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Rising Springbok prop talent Ntuthuko Mchunu is looking to blaze his own path in the national team set-up, despite comparisons to former Bok legend Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira.

The 25-year-old Mchunu is expected to make his third appearance for the Boks this weekend in the one-off Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein, and he will be hoping that it will be his first start in the green and gold.

His Bok debut back in July 2022 was also in Bloemfontein in the second Test against Wales, when he came off the bench in the second half, in a match that ended in a tight 13-12 defeat.

He had to wait almost two years for his next Bok appearance, against Wales again, but this time at Twickenham last month, with him coming off the bench in a thumping 41-13 win.

Mchunu will now hope to make an impact and show what he can do as a starter, and although he has been compared to Mtawarira he wants to be his own player and will be eager to show that against Portugal.

Blazed a trail

“It’s been said a lot (comparison with Beast). But I think Beast blazed a trail in South Africa for anyone who plays in a similar position. He has set the bar really high in terms of the accolades that he has achieved. So if I get halfway there I think it would be (a) really good (career),” said Mchunu.

“But I want to be my own player. I enjoy running with the ball, I enjoy scrumming and I enjoy defending, so I just want to be myself.

“It is an honour to be compared to someone (like Beast) who has done so much for the country. So it is nice, but I want to be Ntuthuko Mchunu more than anything.”

Looking back at the past two years since he last played in Bloemfontein for the Boks, Mchunu admitted that he has grown a lot as a player and he is looking forward to the match.

“It is good to be back in Bloem and the (Bok) squad as well. If I do get an opportunity this weekend it would be an honour. I think anyone who gets an opportunity to play in the Springbok jersey really goes out to make the most of it,” said Mchunu.

“I think I have grown a lot (since making Bok debut) over the last two years, and I have matured a lot. So I am really looking forward to this weekend. It is another big game in the Springbok jersey, no matter who we play.”