Springboks to test depth in outing against Portugal, says Deon Davids

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus will name his matchday-23 for Saturday on Tuesday and it is likely to be a mix of experienced campaigners and rising stars.

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids says the Boks will be looking to the future with the team oicked for their clash against Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Springboks are aiming to give a number of fringe players a run in their one-off Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein this Saturday as they look to the future and continue to build squad depth, according to assistant coach Deon Davids.

Davids was fronting up to the media at a Bok press conference on Monday afternoon and explained that with a long season ahead, with the Rugby Championship and end-of-year-tour still to come, the Boks needed to manage their players.

However, he said that winning the game against Portugal was also extremely important and that was the balance they had to strike when selecting the side for Saturday’s match.

“It is definitely a chance for guys to impress. Our strategy for this year and going forward is important and part of that strategy is for us to manage our players effectively,” said Davids.

“We still have a very tough season ahead so it is important for us to look at the collective of the squad in terms of where we are and what we need.

Building depth

“But our biggest goal is to build depth for the future, so we are trying to be selective in how we balance (bringing in new players) with being competitive and ensuring that we win Tests.

“If certain players get an opportunity this weekend there will be a lot of motivation for them to ensure that they claim a place in the squad (going forward) and prove that they can play at this level.”

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus will name his matchday-23 for Saturday around midday Tuesday and it is likely to be a mix of experienced campaigners and rising stars.

Some of the Bok rookies and uncapped players who’re set to get a chance in Bloemfontein include Ntuthuko Mchunu, Johan Grobbelaar, Elrigh Louw, Ben-Jason Dixon, Morne van den Berg, Aphelele Fassi and Quan Horn.

Others players in the selection frame include Andre-Hugo Venter, Phepsi Buthelezi, Manie Libbok, Lukhanyo Am and Andre Esterhuizen.

Looking at Portugal, the Springbok management are well aware of the threats they can pose, especially after seeing how impressive they were at last year’s World Cup, and with them having brought in a new coaching team.

French style

“They are playing a type of French style of rugby. They like to keep the ball alive and move it around. At the World Cup they also beat Fiji, so they are dangerous,” said Davids.

“I know they have changed their coaching staff, and with the new coach having a New Zealand background, we are quite familiar with the mindset, standard of attack and defence they will bring to the game.

“So for us it is going to be important that we keep them at bay in terms of how we dominate from an attacking and defensive side.”

Davids also said that they have the utmost respect for Portugal and they didn’t expect to just pitch up and get a result, while they also have plenty to work on after their drawn series against Ireland.

“For us as the Springboks it is all about focusing on our game, the standards that we set and respecting the opposition no matter who our opponents are,” explained Davids.

“Reflecting on this past weekend’s performance we know that there is a higher standard that we can adhere to. So our big focus this week is to be the best team we possibly can be, improve our performance and ensure that we play to the quality that Springbok rugby is known for.”