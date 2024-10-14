Stormers back at home after poor URC tour and hoping to get some ‘fizz’ back

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson believes that their next two games will be very important.

The Stormers players will be thrilled to be back on home turf after a difficult away tour to start the URC. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Gallo Images

The Stormers are aiming to make use of home advantage as they return from another poor tour in the United Rugby Championship (URC), with them heading back to South Africa off the back of a heavy 38-7 loss against Edinburgh over the weekend.

The Cape side have been notoriously poor travellers in the competition and this season has been no different so far as they lost against Ospreys 37-24 in Swansea in their tour opener, before bouncing back with a 36-5 win over Zebre in Parma, but finished off on a low note.

The Stormers thus sit bottom of the log on five points, but do have a match in hand over all non SA teams in the competition, and they will be desperate to start crawling their way back up the log.

Tough challenge

However, that may be tough to do as although they will be back on home soil for their next two games, they face tough challenges against Munster, who beat them in the final of the 2022-23 edition in Cape Town, and defending champs Glasgow Warriors.

Director of Rugby John Dobson believes that the next two games will be very important, especially with the competition then breaking for the November internationals.

“The next two games are important. We’ve got the 2023 champions Munster and then then last season’s champions, the Glasgow Warriors. If we can get some of our fizz back at home, we will be okay for the rest of the season,” admitted Dobson.

“While we only got one win from three on tour, it doesn’t feel like last season. The key for us is the next two home games. If we can get (wins in) those next two, we will be alive and kicking. There is a little bit of pressure in that respect, but it doesn’t feel like last year.”

Speaking about the heavy Edinburgh loss, Dobson said that he wasn’t too happy with some of the referees decisions, particularly at scrum time, but also highlighted their own mistakes that cost them.

Strange penalties

“We gave away some penalties that we are going to have to look at to understand, especially around the scrums. I don’t understand how we didn’t get scrum advantages before halftime. I could go on, but I will keep it in-house,” said Dobson.

“We made too many mistakes and we got into chase mode and that hurt us. We were under pressure at the start. There was one period just before their first try where we conceded five penalties in a row. Our discipline put us under pressure.

“After Edinburgh’s second try, I thought we were good for a long period. I was confident at half time. But when the score got to 21-7, we really started chasing and that’s where we were at our poorest. We got frustrated. We have to take responsibility.”

Looking ahead Dobson admitted that they wouldn’t be bolstered by any of their Springbok players until at least the Glasgow game, with most injured while a few are on resting protocols.

“There aren’t that many Boks left who are still fit, but those that are will probably be back for the game after Munster, the one against Glasgow Warriors, as they’ve been given a block of three weeks off,” explained Dobson.