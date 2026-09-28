OPINION: Early indications point to strong URC showing by SA sides

All four teams are packed with experienced Springboks, but also up-and-coming young stars eager to make their mark.

Four wins in the opening round. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Yes, there is a long way to go – the United Rugby Championship (URC) final is only in June next year – but the signs are encouraging.

The Bulls and Stormers both won away from home in Europe, which is always tough to do, especially first up when there will always be some rustiness, while the Lions and Sharks crucially won at home in their own surroundings – something coaches say you simply have to do if you’re going to be in the mix later on in the competition.

So, all in all, it was a positive start to the 2026/27 URC season for the local sides.

But, what is more heartening is that the four South African teams picked up their wins without their Springbok players in the mix.

The Bulls were without the likes of Canan Moodie, Handré Pollard, Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw and Johan Grobbelaar, while the Stormers were missing, among others, Damian Willemse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Paul de Villiers, Zach Porthen, Wilco Louw, Cheslin Kolbe and Siya Kolisi.

The Lions were without Quan Horn and Morné van den Berg, while the Sharks were missing Edwill van der Merwe, André Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker, Eben Etzebeth and Ox Nche, among others.

When these four South African teams are at full strength they will pack a real punch.

Younger players standing up

Hugely encouraging though is the fact so many newcomers to these teams, and youngsters out to make their mark, stepped up in round one.

It was good to see Curwin Bosch playing well for the Bulls and Vusi Moyo standing up for the Sharks.

Also, Luan Giliomee, as we’ve known for a while, has a huge future ahead of him.

There is of course plenty of excitement about the future of these young players, along with the likes of Riley Norton, Yaqeen Ahmed, Ethan Adams, Siba Mahashe, Zekhethelo Siyaya and Esethu Mnebelele, among many others.

A few “older” men will also be keen to continue their good form and push for higher honours, like Erich Cronjé, Jeandré Rudolph, Stravino Jacobs and Paul de Wet.

It’s only round one, but here’s hoping for a crackerjack URC season for South Africa.