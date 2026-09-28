Kodisang free to join club of his choice after Sundowns exit

The player is now a free agent after he and the club agreed to mutually terminate his contract.

As revealed by Phakaaathi last week, Kobamelo Kodisang’s representatives have been working around the clock to secure the forward a new club following his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The player is now a free agent after he and the club agreed to mutually terminate his contract. The move allows Kodisang to join a club of his choice, even though the transfer window has already closed.

Kodisang could have opted to remain at Sundowns until the January transfer window while continuing to earn his salary, but the 27-year-old is eager to get back on the pitch and revive his career.

Terminating his contract was therefore seen as the best possible solution, giving the player the freedom to find a new home, either locally or abroad.

Kodisang has continued working hard on his own to maintain his fitness while his agent searches for the right club to help him resurrect his career following a difficult two-year spell with the Brazilians.

Mgosi Squad now understands that the attacker’s options are not limited to the PSL, with a possible return to Europe also on the cards. Kodisang previously played in Portugal, where he gained valuable experience before returning to South Africa.