OPINION: How fortunate the Boks are to have Sacha … and Manie and Handré

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

29 September 2025

07:39 am

The depth at flyhalf in the Springbok setup is quite phenomenal.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, of South Africa, on the attack during the Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Durban. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Some have called it the greatest performance ever by a Springbok flyhalf.

Coach Rassie Erasmus said he was “brilliant” and “did incredible things on the field” while captain Siya Kolisi said he was “amazing … not just in the way he scored tries but in the way he controlled the game.”

Indeed, Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered an outstanding performance against Argentina in Durban on Saturday and is now being spoken about all over the rugby world. And rightly so.

The young man, who scored three tries, created another with an excellent kick-pass, and kicked superbly at goal, scored a record 37 points in the game.

He has threatened for some time to do what he did on Saturday, with varying degrees of success. There is little doubt he has huge potential and is considered a wonderful talent, but he’s also struggled at times, almost trying too hard to impress and make an impact.

I like to think of him as wild … doing outrageous things, sometimes without much forethought. Sometimes those things come off, other times they don’t. But that, I suppose, is what sets the greats apart from the good ones.

I’m not saying SFM is a great, but he certainly has the potential to be one, especially if he can produce quality performances consistently over a period of time, and that will now be his biggest challenge.

But what a stunning performance from the 23-year-old.

Depth at No 10

And what a position the Springboks are in, having him there to drive the time, but also able to call on Manie Libbok and Handré Pollard.

Libbok, who played most of the record-breaking game against New Zealand in Wellington when he replaced SFM early on, has looked fantastic again this season, playing with confidence and kicking well at goal, while Pollard remains a “banker” who never seems to put a foot wrong when he wears the Bok No 10 jersey – as he did when he helped turn the team’s season around with his performance at flyhalf against the Wallabies in Cape Town.

But right now there can be little doubt that if SFM is in form and fit, he’s the man to be backed at 10 for the Boks.

