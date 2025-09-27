Springbok player ratings from 67-30 win against Argentina in Durban

A number of Bok players stood out, but no one was better than flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

The Springboks beat Argentina 67-30 in a Rugby Championship match in Durban on Saturday to go top of the competition table with one round of matches to go.

The Boks scored nine tries to three by the Pumas, with flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scoring 37 points, including three tries, to overtake Percy Montgomery as South Africa’s top points scorer in a Test.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players on Saturday, out of 10.

Damian Willemse 8: Safe under the high ball and brilliant contesting in the air, dangerous with ball in hand, excellent with his long kicks … as solid as you can get. Off in the 62nd minute.

Cheslin Kolbe 6: He gave away a try after a bizarre piece of play … drop-kicked the ball to a teammate in-goal, but it went into play and was caught by an opponent, who went in for the try. But then he scored a try himself, from a cross-kick. Off in the 56th.

Canan Moodie 7: He was sound in defence, chased balls and jumped high, and put in some strong runs … showed he is ready to be the permanent No 13.

Damian de Allende 6: It was an unusually quiet Test for the big inside centre; he won a penalty at a breakdown and made a few strong runs, and tackled well.

Ethan Hooker 8: He backed up his excellent Wellington showing with another super performance … busied himself around the field with chases, tackles, jumps, runs and offloads … one that resulted in a try by Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 9: Just brilliant. Three excellently taken tries, sound goal-kicking … solid out-of-hand kicking, including some brilliant cross kicks. Ran hard, chased balls, jumped high, tackled well.

Cobus Reinach 6: Box kicks were okay without being excellent, line kicking was okay … service at times a bit slow, so not his best outing. Left the action in the 56th minute.

Jasper Wiese 7: He was excellent as the chief receiver from the kick-offs, carried strongly and often, and put in a few big tackles. Off in the 72nd.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 8: A typically busy performance which got better as the game opened up … he put in some strong runs, won the odd lineout and tackled hard. He also scored two tries.

Pieter-Steph du Toit enjoyed another busy performance in Durban. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Siya Kolisi 6: In such a dominant team performance, the captain had a quiet game. He made the odd carry and tackle, and cleaned rucks, and made one strong run into space. Off in the 62nd.

Ruan Nortje 6: Like the skipper, the lock made a few tackles and carries and a lineout win, but it was a fairly quiet game from the Bulls man. The lineouts worked well though.

Eben Etzebeth 7: Another forward who played his part in the Bok performance, but had a quiet game. He contested well in the lineouts and had a presence, but left the action in the 48th minute.

Thomas du Toit 7: He scrummed superbly, again, but also gave away a few penalties at scrum time. Was busy in the loose, with a few carries and tackles. Off in the 45th minute.

Malcolm Marx 7: This was his best performance of the season. He was busy in all departments, his lineout throwing was good, while he scored a try as well. However, he got a yellow card as well.

Malcolm Marx in action against Argentina. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Boan Venter 7: He scrummed well and busied himself all over the field with carries and tackles. Left the action in the 48th minute

Bench:

Marco van Staden N/A: Joined the action in the 72nd minute.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels 7: On in the 48th minute. He played his part, first as hooker as temporary substitute, and then later as prop, as Bok scrum dominance continued. Worked hard in the loose.

Wilco Louw 7: On in the 45th minute, he won a scrum penalty first-up and another later on, but he also gave one penalty way. Made some tackles in loose play.

RG Snyman 8: Came on in the 48th minute, contested well in the lineouts and carried strongly in open play, some of the offloads in the tackle were excellent.

Kwagga Smith 6: He made one good run out of danger and offloaded in the tackle, but otherwise this was a quiet outing, coming on in 62nd minute.

Morne van den Berg 8: The best of the subs … his service was quick and on point, he kicked well and he got speed into the Boks’ play. Made some good tackles as well. And, he scored a great try.

Manie Libbok 8: Another excellent outing from the 62nd minute this week … his passing was excellent, he kicked well and he scored a great try after a break, chip and chase.

André Esterhuizen 6: He came on in the backs in the 56th minute and added his experience and power to the Bok performance, but didn’t have much impact anywhere really.