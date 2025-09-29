Centre of attention: Canan Moodie relishing No 13 role for Springboks

Springbok utility back Canan Moodie is thriving at outside centre, the position he admits he prefers playing in the most.

Rising Springbok star Canan Moodie is relishing his extended role at centre for the team this season, with him continuing to grow and flourish the longer he is backed, as shown by his impressive performance during the Boks’ hammering of Argentina over the weekend.

Moodie was backed in the midfield in his first few games this season, but was soon shifted to the wing, where he has played most of his Bok rugby so far, after injuries to Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe.

However, he has shifted back to outside centre for the Boks’ past two games, their record 43-10 win over the All Blacks in Wellington and their 67-30 dismantling of Los Pumas in Durban, and is slowly taking hold of the No 13 jersey.

“I really like the outside centre position. That channel and the challenges it brings, I enjoy that. Especially defensively, where you need to be a leader and voice. Coach Tony (Brown) is helping me refine my skillset and play to my strengths,” explained Moodie after the game.

“It’s easy when you have top-class players inside you. They’re excellent ball-carriers and communicators, which makes my job easier. We all have specific roles on the weekend, and whoever fills them must execute as best they can.

“It was also amazing to play with Sacha (Feinberg-Mngomezulu). He was full of confidence and scored some great tries. It’s always good when a player can express himself and steer us in the right direction while getting the win.”

Twickenham match

Moodie could again be in action at 13 this coming weekend as the Boks look to seal back-to-back Rugby Championship titles with a win over Argentina at Twickenham in England, although veteran Jesse Kriel could also be in line for a recall.

Moodie has fond memories of the Boks’ “home away from home”, after he produced a superb performance at outside centre back in 2023 in the build-up to the World Cup, when the Boks thrashed the All Blacks 35-7, and should he play he will want to produce a similar showing.

But although the Boks are now in the competition driving seat, he admitted that they would not be underestimating Los Pumas, who beat them last year in Argentina, and who have beaten the All Blacks and Wallabies already this season.

“The Rugby Championship has not been won yet. We know there’s still a job to do. We’ll just keep our heads down and continue doing the hard work to hopefully get the result. Then we’ll have something to celebrate,” said Moodie.

“We won’t take the second game against the Argentinians lightly. They are a passionate nation and will come back hard.

“They’ll look at this match as a chance to bounce back, and we know they’ll come fighting. We do have good memories at Twickenham, but we must ensure we focus on our job come Saturday.”