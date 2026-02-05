OPINION: JP Pietersen rightly the frontrunner for Sharks job

The players and assistant coaches clearly respect JP Pietersen and are buying into what he is doing at the Sharks.

It is no surprise that Sharks interim head coach JP Pietersen is the frontrunner to secure the job permanently, with owner Marco Masotti expected to finalise key positions in Durban this week.

After two subpar seasons, and just one win from seven matches at the start of this campaign under John Plumtree, Pietersen rallied the Sharks to five victories from seven since taking over in December.

Their resurgence peaked with back-to-back wins over the previously undefeated Stormers, who had topped the United Rugby Championship table.

The Sharks have climbed to ninth on the URC log and are in better shape ahead of their Challenge Cup last-16 play-off against Connacht in April.

Pietersen transforming the Sharks

A former player, Pietersen combines a strong understanding of the game and what is expected of players with an ability to connect with both his assistants and squad on a personal level, helping him get the best out of them.

He has risen through the Sharks coaching ranks since retiring from playing in 2021, progressing from junior to senior roles, and now leading the entire setup.

While he has acknowledged facing the same challenges Plumtree did — notably Springboks coming and going during the international windows — Pietersen has allowed many of his national stars to rest or rotated them, achieving success largely with fringe and younger players.

The rise of last year’s Junior Springbok world champions Matt Romao and Jaco Williams is testament to what young players with potential can do when backed by their coach, and when senior players around them buy into what the coaching staff are building.

Durban union on the rise after changes

The changing of captaincy was also a masterstroke, it seems. Springbok star André Esterhuizen has elevated his own game to a whole new level since wearing the captain’s badge.

Pietersen said this was the first change he made. He said the centre is a “Sharks old boy”, knowing Durban inside out and having played there since 2013/14, aside from a five-year stint in England.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, meanwhile, lost the captaincy in his final year at the Sharks before returning to his boyhood club, the Stormers.

Plumtree always backed Kolisi, and also made Joburg-raised Vincent Tshituka his vice-captain. Now it’s Hilton College alumni Nick Hatton.

Among the coaches, widespread changes are not expected after an independent review.

Philip Lemmer is expected to be retained while Warren Whiteley and Neil Powell are still under lengthy contracts. Joey Mongalo and Dave Williams are still in discussions.

Masotti is unlikely to tamper with success, as the players and coaches are all buying into what Pietersen is doing.