‘He’s a special kid’: Sharks coach praises Williams after surprise try vs Stormers

"It was an aimless chase... to get a try from that, it showed what it means for the group," said Sharks interim coach JP Pietersen.

Sharks interim head coach JP Pietersen hailed 20-year-old wing Jaco Williams after he turned in a stellar performance during just his second start for the Durban union.

The Junior Springbok world champion followed up his try against the Stormers in Cape Town last week with another two during their return leg in Durban on Saturday. The Sharks won both matches – the only two defeats the Stormers have suffered in the United Rugby Championship so far this season.

Opportunistic try

Williams found a gap to score in the second half. Then, with the game still tight after 71 minutes, he chased a kick into the Stormers’ in-goal area. Fullback Warrick Gelant had the ball covered but was lax in grounding it, lightly touching it with both hands as Williams closed in.

The winger dived at the ball, grounding it with one hand. The TMO ruled Gelant had not applied sufficient pressure to complete the grounding, awarding Williams an opportunistic try that put the Sharks 10 points ahead. It was the last score of the match.

“A lot of guys put their hands up and you could see it with Jaco Williams chasing. It was an aimless chase,” Pietersen said.

“You don’t need to chase that. You could have just stopped and let him put it down. To get a try from that, it showed what it means for the group and that we do care for each other,” said Pietersen, who hailed several of his players for turning in huge performances.

Captain André Esterhuizen was massive once again, while Phepsi Buthelezi, Emile van Heerden, Nick Hatton and Vincent Koch were strong in general play.

Scrumhalves Grant Williams and Jaden Hendrikse also drew praise for their territory-winning kicks that pegged the Stormers in their own half, and offered Edwill van der Merwe plenty of opportunities to contest.

Williams will lift performances from other players

Pietersen said the young Jaco Williams fitting in so well at the star-studded Sharks put pressure on Springbok wings Makazole Mapimpi and Edwill van der Merwe, plus the experienced Yaw Penxe.

“We always welcome good competition in the group. A player like Jaco putting his hand up will up Mapimpi’s game, Edwill’s game.

“Credit to the young man. Last year he had a difficult season with back-to-back injuries. But he’s a special kid.”

Pietersen said Williams had a strong understanding of the game, wass always in position to make maximum impact, and backed himself in contact even though he was somewhat smaller than most players.

“The future is bright for Jaco. I am very excited for the young man. He works really hard. I am happy he got the reward for his hard work.”