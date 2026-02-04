Bulls enter break in the top eight: ‘We are hanging in there’

The Bulls, who are 'in a good position' at seventh in the URC, say they have achieved nothing yet.

The Bulls have a measured outlook on their chances of a strong finish halfway through the season, heading into a four-week break before two massive URC local derbies.

They moved into the top eight and into United Rugby Championship play-off contention after earning their first-ever win against Edinburgh in Scotland, followed by a statement 52–17 victory over the Lions at their Gauteng rivals’ home, Ellis Park.

Between these, they beat Pau in the Champions Cup in France, giving them a three-match winning streak across all competitions – a first for the season.

The Pretoria union climbed from ninth to seventh on the log, though they remain 10 points behind Munster. They return to URC action against the Sharks at Loftus on 28 February, then the Stormers also at home on 14 March.

‘A good position’

Head coach Johan Ackermann was reluctant to say the season is turning around. But it marks a huge improvement on earlier games, when their defence leaked tries and president Willem Strauss called their loss to Ulster “arguably our worst performance since joining the URC”.

“Probably the only thing that happened is we are hanging in there,” Ackermann said. “We put ourselves in a good position.”

Despite reaching the Champions Cup last 16, Ackermann stressed the challenge ahead against Glasgow Warriors in Scotland on 4 April.

“We are in the top 16, so now anything can happen. A play-off game, yes, [but] Glasgow is a top team. They showed it last night again [beating Munster]. But if we can put a good team out and compete, you never know.”

Bulls coach looks forward to the return of injured stars

Ackermann said the Bulls are in URC play-off spots only thanks to the Edinburgh and Lions wins.

“If we had lost those games, think of the amount of work we would have had to put in. It keeps us in touch but it’s early days. We have achieved nothing. There are a lot of quality teams we still have to play. It will be a massive challenge after the break.”

He added that a positive is the potential return of several injured stars, including Springboks Canan Moodie, Ruan Nortjé, Cameron Hanekom, Gerhard Steenekamp and Willie le Roux, as well as former Boks Jan Serfontein and Akker van der Merwe.

“From a selection point of view, [player returns] makes it tough. But it is a good position to be in. All I want is the players to enjoy what they are doing, and if we can get into the play-offs, then, like I said, I don’t think any team wants to play us. We give ourselves a chance.”