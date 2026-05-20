New look Junior Springbok team named to face Chile U20s

The team recently won the U20 Rugby Championship, following matches against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote has made sweeping rotational changes to his side for their opening-round clash of the SA Rugby U20 International Series against Chile U20 at Rondebosch Boys’ High School in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The match will be preceded by a clash between Fiji U20 and Georgia U20, who are also taking part in the series, at 1pm, and both encounters will be broadcast live on YouTube.

Only eight members of the match-23 that were named to face New Zealand in the closing encounter of the U20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha earlier this month, have been retained for the clash against Chile.

They are former SA Schools ‘A’ captain Risima Khosa (flanker), who will lead the side on Thursday, Luan van der Berg (prop), Mahle Sithole (hooker), JD Hattingh (lock), Jayden Brits (scrumhalf), Vusi Moyo (flyhalf), Jade Muller (wing), and Akhahluwa Boqwana (fullback).

Building depth

that the changes are aimed at building squad depth and giving more players in the Junior Bok training group the opportunity to gain valuable international experience.

“We are giving players who were not heavily involved in the Rugby Championship an opportunity to play and gain experience of international rugby,” said Foote.

“They worked hard during training over the past week and now have a great opportunity to showcase their skills while representing our country.

“This series also presents another opportunity for us to continue our growth as a team and to build cohesion as we progress with our preparations for next month’s Junior World Championship in Georgia. We expect Chile to be a gritty and motivated opponent.”

Foote added that the SA U20 players are eager to make the most of the occasion: “We are very grateful for another opportunity to represent our country and to play in front of our passionate South African supporters. The players are excited about the tournament and are looking forward to Thursday’s opening match.”

Junior Springbok starting XV

Alzeadon Felix, Jade Muller, Olunje Mehlomakulu, Pieter van der Merwe, Lindsey Jansen, Vusi Moyo, Jayden Brits, Vuyo Gwiji, Gert Kemp, Risima Khosa (c), JD Hattingh, Jaythen Orange, Luan van der Berg, Mahle Sithole, Jordan Jooste. Bench: Altus Rabe, Kai Pratt, Bongani Dlamini, Thomas Beling, Quintin Potgieter, Jandrian Goosen, Junaide Stuart, Akhahluwa Boqwana