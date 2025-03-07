Ox back for Sharks, Immelman set for debut against Lions

Siya Kolisi will captain the side from No 8 this week as Vincent Tshituka and Lukhanyo Am join injury list.

Ox Nche is back in the Sharks team after an injury layoff. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks boss John Plumtree has picked nine Springboks in his starting team, including Ox Nche, who returns from injury, for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Lions at Kings Park in Durban (kick-off 2pm).

Former Montpellier and Edinburgh Rugby back Henry Immelman will also make his debut for the coastal side having joined from the Bulls.

Nche’s return is a major boost for the Sharks, who this week announced the departure of Ntuthuko Mchunu, who will join the Stormers at the end of the current season.

The match is the last of a string of URC derbies and the SA Shield is also on the line this weekend — that is the competition between just the South African teams.

Lock Emile van Heerden is also back after injury, while Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will also start after playing off the bench last week. He will also lead the side in the absence of Vincent Tshituka, who will miss the game because of injury.

Lappies Labuschagne will fill Tshituka’s shoes on the side of the scrum.

Venter and Mbatha also back in action

Plumtree has also recalled Francois Venter to the midfield to play in place of another injured player, Lukhanyo Am. In total the Sharks have 14 players on the injured list, while winger Makazole Mapimpi is serving a suspension.

The good news though is hooker Fez Mbatha and flanker James Venter are set to return to action from the bench, after recovering from injuries.

A Sharks win will secure them the SA Shield title, but a defeat without picking up any bonus points will see them finish fourth.

A win for the Lions, who’re currently ninth on the URC log, will get them into the top six in the standings. The men from Joburg were comfortable winners over the Sharks in their match at Ellis Park last weekend.

Sharks: Henry Immelman, Yaw Penxe, Jurenzo Julius, Francois Venter, Ethan Hooker, Jordan Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lappies Labuschagne, Phepsi Buthulezi, Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins, VIncent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Corne Rahl, James Venter, Nick Hatton, Jaden Hendrikse, Hakeem Kunene

The following players are not available due to injury:

Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Bryce Calvert, Diego Appollis, Dylan Richardson, Eben Etzebeth, Gerbrandt Grobler, Jaco Williams, Khwezi Mona, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi (suspension), Manu Tshituka, Marnus Potgieter, Siya Masuku, Vincent Tshituka