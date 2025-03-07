Penxe praises ‘electric’ Sharks backline, Hendrikse’s leadership

Sharks winger Yaw Penxe spoke highly of his teammates in the backline, saying they balance youthful energy and experience.

The Sharks will be relying on their star-studded attack to right the wrongs of their miserable 38–14 thrashing by the Lions last weekend.

The Durban outfit would have been victims of a whitewash in the United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Ellis Park if it weren’t for two tries by Ethan Hooker and Siya Kolisi in the final three minutes.

To play 77 minutes before scoring your first points is rare in rugby, especially coming from a side as strong as the Sharks.

Twenty-seven-year-old winger Yaw Penxe said the team’s attacking options were strong enough to set things right, come their return local derby in Durban on Saturday.

Energetic Sharks speedsters

“We have some really good players in the backline, some energetic and electric guys,” Penxe said.

“Jurenzo [Julius] is quite deadly when he gets the ball. We have Lukhanyo [Am] as well, who is an old hand, more experienced. He brings a lot of calmness to our backline.”

He said centre Francois Venter had also “been around the block”, the 33-year-old former Springbok also bringing his experience to bear through his composure.

Expectedly, Sharks backline coach Dave Williams has also spoken highly of how backline flyers 20-year-old Julius and 22-year-old Ethan Hooker have developed under the tutorship of Springbok stalwart Am, 31.

The young pair have also caught the attention of Bok boss Rassie Erasmus, who named them in his first Springbok alignment camp of the year.

Jordan Hendrikse has widsom to boot

Then there’s utility back Jordan Hendrikse, who followed up last season’s Currie Cup-winning penalty kick against his former club, the Lions, with excellent performances this season.

Notably, he slotted all six of his conversions in the away game against Cardiff and has scored two tries of his own in the URC this season.

He’s racked up 86 points in 11 matches so far. But Penxe praised the youngster’s leadership as well.

“He’s been huge. He’s more of a flyhalf which means he communicates a lot.

“Every stoppage he will have something to say. He will have a point where we are going wrong or where we are doing very well. I think his communication has been very key in our back three [when playing fullback].”

Should the Sharks beat the Lions this weekend they will finish top of the URC’s SA shield for the first time since South African clubs joined the competition in the 2021/22 season.

The Lions need a bonus-point win to hope they do not finish bottom of the table for a third time in four seasons.