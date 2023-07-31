Player cited for Grant Williams ‘hit’ in Boks-Pumas clash

By sarugbymag

Argentina could be without Juan Cruz Mallia for the World Cup warm-up against the Springboks on Saturday after it was confirmed that the fullback has been cited for his hit on Grant Williams.

The charge-down, which took place in the opening 10 seconds of the Rugby Championship finale at Ellis Park, left Williams knocked out after Cruz Mallia made reckless and dangerous contact with the Springbok scrumhalf’s head.

Controversially, referee Andrew Brace did not stop the game immediately and Williams was only allowed to receive medical attention when Argentina were awarded a breakdown penalty. While Williams was being attended to, Brace reviewed the incident, but decided not to penalise Cruz Mallia.

Red card threshold

However, Sanzaar confirmed on Monday that upon further review of the match footage, the citing commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play. Cruz Mallia is alleged to have contravened Law 9.11: Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others.

The case is to be considered in the first instance by the Sanzaar Foul Play Review Committee which will take place on Tuesday 1 August via video-conference at 5am (ARG), 10am (SA), 6pm (AUS), 8pm (NZ).

All Sanzaar disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

If found guilty, Cruz Mallia could be banned for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up between the Springboks and Los Pumas in Buenos Aires.

