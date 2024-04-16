Rugby Champs kick-off times confirmed: Boks get afternoon game in Brisbane
Bok fans will also have to stay up late for the away match against Argentina in Santiago in late September.
The Springboks and Wallabies will clash in Brisbane and Perth this season. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
The World Cup winners from 2023, the Springboks, will play a rare afternoon game in Australia when they take on the Wallabies in their opening match of the 2024 Rugby Championship later this year.
This was confirmed by Sanzaar on Tuesday when the fixtures and kick-off times for the competition were finalised.
The Rugby Championship reverts to its 12-match schedule this year after a shortened version of the competition was in place last year because of the Rugby World Cup.
The Boks play Australia in two matches Down Under, in Brisbane and Perth, before returning home for two matches against New Zealand, in Johannesburg and Cape Town. They complete their programme with an away match against Argentina, in Santiago (with kick-off at 11pm SA time) — a new venue for the Boks — before their final match takes place in Mbombela, also against Argentina.
The Boks kick off their international season towards the end of June with a once-off match against Wales in London before returning home for the highly anticipated two-Test series against Ireland, with matches in Pretoria and Durban. This series is followed by a one-off match against Portugal in Bloemfontein.
Full Rugby Championship schedule
Round 1
Australia v South Africa
Date: Saturday, 10 August
Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Local kick-off: 2.45pm
RSA kick-off: 6:45am
New Zealand v Argentina
Date: Saturday, 10 August
Venue: SKY Stadium, Wellington
Local kick-off: 7.05pm
RSA kick-off: 9.05am
Round 2
New Zealand v Argentina
Date: Saturday, 17 August
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
Local kick-off: 7.05pm
RSA kick-off: 9.05am
Australia v South Africa
Date: Saturday, 17 August
Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth
Local kick-off: 5.55pm
RSA kick-off: 11.55am
Round 3
South Africa v New Zealand
Date: Saturday, 31 August
Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg
Local kick-off: 5pm
RSA kick-off: 5pm
Argentina v Australia
Date: Saturday, 31 August
Venue: Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi, Buenos Aires
Local kick-off: 4pm
RSA kick-off: 9pm
Round 4
South Africa v New Zealand
Date: Saturday, 7 September
Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town
Local kick-off: 5pm
RSA kick-off: 5pm
Argentina v Australia
Date: Saturday, 7 September
Venue: Brigadier Estanislao Lopez Stadium, Santa Fe
Local kick-off: 4pm
RSA kick-off: 9pm
Round 5
Australia v New Zealand
Date: Saturday, 21 September
Venue: Accor Stadium, Sydney
Local kick-off: 3.55pm
RSA kick-off: 7.55am
Argentina v South Africa
Date: Saturday, 21 September
Venue: Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago
Local kick-off: 6pm
RSA kick-off: 11pm
Round 6
New Zealand v Australia
Date: Saturday, 28 September
Venue: SKY Stadium, Wellington
Local kick-off: 7.05pm
RSA kick-off: 9.05am
South Africa v Argentina
Date: Saturday, 28 September
Venue: Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit
Local kick-off: 5pm
RSA kick-off: 5pm