In case you missed it: Sibiya accused of escape attempt | Brown Mogotsi denied bail again | Debt to Eskom could hit R358bn

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 22 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has raised concerns about the possibility of escape and witness interference as it prepares to oppose bail for suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, who has been accused of rape, sexual grooming and trafficking.

Meanwhile, political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi will remain behind bars after the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court rejected his fourth attempt to secure bail.

Furthermore, Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warned that municipal debt to Eskom could reach R358 billion by the 2031 financial year if decisive intervention is not implemented.

Weather tomorrow: 23 September, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast wet conditions across the country, with thunderstorms expected to hit parts of the Northern and Western Cape, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, 23 September. Full weather forecast here.

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Concerns in court as details emerge of Shadrack Sibiya’s possible escape attempt in rape, sexual grooming case

South African Police Service (Saps) members stand outside the outside Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 18 November 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has raised concerns about the possibility of escape and witness interference as it prepares to oppose bail for suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, who has been accused of rape, sexual grooming and trafficking.

The 59-year-old senior police official appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, following his arrest a day earlier by the Madlanga commission’s Recommendations Task Team (CRTT).

The formal bail application has been postponed to 29 September.

CONTINUE READING: Concerns in court as details emerge of Shadrack Sibiya’s possible escape attempt in rape, sexual grooming case

Experts believed Mbalula has done poorly as ANC secretary-general.

Political analysts believe Fikile Mbalula’s performance as ANC secretary-general will hurt his ambitions to become the party’s president at its 56th elective conference next year.

Mbalula has recently faced scrutiny over the party’s failure to submit its councillor candidate lists to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on time, a setback that could affect the party in several municipalities.

He has also been criticised for several court challenges that the ANC has lost, the latest one being a case against the IEC in the Electoral Court.

CONTINUE READING: ‘The weakest link’: Mbalula under pressure as candidate list crisis puts political ambitions under scrutiny

‘Applicant cannot be trusted,’ says court as Brown Mogotsi denied bail for fourth time

Oupa Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 1 September 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo

Political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi will remain behind bars after the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court rejected his fourth attempt to secure bail.

Magistrate Annelise Tlhapi dismissed his latest application on new facts, finding that concerns surrounding his residential addresses and the alleged risk of him fleeing custody had not been adequately addressed.

The judgment was handed down on Tuesday, 22 September 2026.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Applicant cannot be trusted,’ says court as Brown Mogotsi denied bail for fourth time

André Esterhuizen to captain new-look Boks against Wallabies

André Esterhuizen during a Springbok training session. Picture: David Rogers/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a new-look team for their one-off Test against Australia in Perth on Sunday, which will mark significant occasions for No 8 Jasper Wiese as he earns his 50th Test cap off the replacements bench, while hybrid player André Esterhuizen will become the 68th player to captain South Africa.

Erasmus made 13 changes to his starting team announced on Tuesday, with only lock Eben Etzebeth and wing Ethan Hooker retaining their places in the run-on team from the side’s 43-28 victory against the All Blacks just over a week ago in Baltimore, which saw them clinch the inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) title.

The changes see the introduction of a new front row in props Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Zachary Porthen, and hooker Johan Grobbelaar, while Etzebeth will join forces with Franco Mostert in the engine room, and Paul de Villiers, Elrigh Louw (both flankers), and Marco van Staden (No 8) will complete the forward pack.

CONTINUE READING: André Esterhuizen to captain new-look Boks against Wallabies

Municipal debt to Eskom could reach R358bn if decisive interventions are not implemented

Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warns municipal debt could balloon significantly if decisive interventions are not implemented, however, he makes mention of measures that have been in place for a while and have yielded limited success. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warned that municipal debt to Eskom could reach R358 billion by the 2031 financial year if decisive intervention is not implemented.

He said it is encouraging that the City of Johannesburg has paid its arrears in full.

“As at 31 July 2026, total overdue municipal debt amounted to R120.26 billion. Municipal debt remains the single greatest threat to Eskom’s financial sustainability,” said the minister.

CONTINUE READING: Municipal debt to Eskom could reach R358bn if decisive interventions are not implemented

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Ekurhuleni murder ‘love triangle’ | Joe Ferrari cries foul | Call for Home Affairs to act against Mudzinganyama