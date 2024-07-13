Playing Portugal more important for growth of game than three-match Irish series – Stick

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick believes that the tier two nations fully deserve a shot at playing against the tier one nations, despite it turning traditional three game series into two. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says playing against Portugal is more important for the growth of the global game as a whole, than playing against Ireland in a three-match Incoming Series.

World Rugby made some big changers to the global calendar this season, which included turning the Incoming Series from a three-match series between two tier one (top ranked) nations, to a two-game series so that the third match could be played against a tier two nation.

Thus the Boks v Ireland, All Blacks v England, Australia v Wales and Argentina v France are all two-Test series, followed by the Boks v Portugal, All Blacks v Fiji, Australia v Georgia and Argentina v Uruguay the third games of the July internationals.

This will be unfortunate for many fans around the world if some of these series are squared, which would rob them of seeing what would have been a thrilling decider between two top teams.

Positives against negatives

However Stick believes the positives outweigh the negatives for the tier two nations and for the growth of the game.

“I think the opportunity that Portugal will get to play against the Springbok team is more important for the growth of the game (than a three-match series against Ireland). Especially for the so-called tier two nations. I think it is also good for us to continue assisting and developing those countries,” explained Stick.

“I think the most important thing is that we have to help other (weaker rugby playing) countries. So I totally respect and admire the fact that World Rugby is trying to assist these countries. For the spirit of the game this is very important.

“I know there are a lot of Portuguese people in South Africa and it is going to be a great occasion for them when it comes to the match in Bloemfontein.

“So for the sake of growth and the development of the game it is good that those teams get an opportunity to play against the tier one nations.”

Close out

The Boks will thus be hoping to close out a two-nil series win over Ireland at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday, so that it doesn’t end as a squared series which would leave a bit of a bitter taste in the mouth.

It would be interesting to see if World Rugby couldn’t go back to the three-game series format between tier one nations, and add a fourth game to the mid-year internationals between the tier one and two nations, which would be an ideal situation Stick admitted.

“I understand that a lot of people would have been excited to see a three-match series. But if you ask me as a coach, if we win tomorrow (Saturday) it’s okay for it to be a two-game series, I wouldn’t complain,” said Stick with a smile.

“But if it was up to me I’d say let’s have a go at a three game series. I know if we win South Africans will be happy, and if we lose a lot of people will be disappointed with a drawn series. But I understand where World Rugby is coming from and I completely respect it.”