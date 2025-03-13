Jones to take over from Rassie? No way, says former Bok captain

The former South African rugby captain commends Jones' work ethic, but does not believe South Africa is ready for a foreign coach.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to step down in the next two years. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

While Springbok legend Schalk Burger wondered if Felix Jones could take over from Rassie Erasmus as head of the South African side should the latter choose to move on, another Springbok legend, Jean de Villiers, said he believes the country is not yet ready for a foreign coach.

The former captain made the comments while the pair discussed Erasmus’ future on the Boks Office podcast as they heard news of the former Irish international relocating his family to South Africa.

Erasmus, who was the maestro behind South Africa’s 2019 World Cup title, stepped back into the director of rugby role for Jacques Nienaber to carry the side into the 2023 showcase, which the Boks also won.

Following Nienaber’s departure, Erasmus has resumed a hands-on role with the Springboks.

The former flanker also extended his contract until the end of 2027 so he will remain involved through to the next World Cup.

Felix Jones in the hot seat?

“You know Rassie does like two years of the head coaching gig and then he goes to director of rugby,” Burger said.

“It doesn’t really change his role within the Springboks, but he does like doing that two-year block and then moving himself.”

Former Bok boss Jacques Nienaber with Felix Jones. Picture: Steve Haag / Gallo Images

Burger suggested the former Irish international could be the next Springbok coach.

After retiring, Jones, 37, moved into coaching with Munster before joining Erasmus’ Springbok coaching staff in 2019.

He was part of the coaching team behind the 2019 and 2023 victories, first as a defence consultant and then an assistant coach. In 2023, he left the Springboks to join the England coaching team under Steve Borthwick but he was only there for eight months.

De Villiers praises Jones’ work ethic

“I don’t think we’re ready for a foreign head coach. If this group remains, he [Rassie] won’t ever step away totally. I think Stick is the man to date,” De Villiers said.

He was referring to Mzwandile Stick, who has been an assistant coach at the Springboks since 2016.

“I do think from Felix’s point of view, they really value his input and certainly the work ethic that he puts in.”

The oke doesn’t sleep. He studies the computer. He studies the clips.”

De Villiers said Jones would be better suited to an analysis role in both attack and defence.

Spy conspiracy theories

The Springbok pair, joined by Hanyani Shimange in the podcast, also poked fun at half-hearted conspiracy theories Jones had spied for South African rugby while he was in England.

“We could have used a couple of spies somewhere else,” De Villiers joked, while Burger responded in seriousness that it was unfeasible.

“What do you come back with? A bit of influence on their psyche, what they are trying to do in attack – I don’t think it really makes any difference.”

De Villiers added so many South Africans play at overseas clubs they already learn that information but it is of little help.

Shimange argued, however, that Jones would know the Six Nations teams “inside and out”.