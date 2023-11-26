Plumtree hails Boks after Sharks’ big win over the Dragons

Sharks coach John Plumtree has hailed the influence of his international players after they helped the team overcome the Dragons 69-14 in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday at Durban’s Kings Park.

Plumtree’s charges ran riot against the Welsh visitors, scoring 10 tries on their way to securing their first win of the URC season that has lifted them from the bottom of the points log.

Ahead of their encounter against the Dragons, Sharks attack coach Dave Williams said they wanted to convert the chances they create, and that’s what they did.

Tries from Aphelele Fassie (2), Makazole Mapimpi, Werner Kok, Eben Etzebeth, Grant Williams (2), Phepsi Buthelezi, Lappies Labuschange helped the Sharks’ attack unit achieve their goal for the game.

Clinical performance

“We were a bit more clinical in parts of our game, finished some of the opportunities we created and provided a little bit of scoreboard pressure, that’s what we needed,” said Sharks mentor Plumtree in his post-match press conference.

“Then our confidence got a little bit more. It was good to see the boys sort of enjoy their rugby out there,” he said.

Springboks return

Plumtree unleashed Rugby World Cup winners Mapimpi, Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Williams, and Ox Nche with Am playing his second game since the World Cup. The returning Boks proved to be the difference in the Sharks, bringing composure that was lacking in the team in the opening five games.

”Just the introduction of five or six world-class players, you’re always going to be better,” Plumtree said.

“I thought they were all great, it’s not easy when you come back from a high like that (winning the World Cup) and some of them haven’t played rugby in quite a while. So, they were a little bit rusty and nervous.

“They were all great during the week as well, they just provide that confidence for the rest of the group. They are coming back to a new coaching set-up as well, I suppose it’s been a big week for them,” he said.

Bulls clash

The Sharks will travel to Pretoria next weekend to take on the Bulls, who are third on the table following their 53-27 win over Connacht on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.

Plumtree says going into the clash with the Bulls following a win will boost their confidence.

“Good for our confidence to have a big win tonight. We weren’t perfect, and there’s still stuff to work on, which is great.

“We know how tough it’s going to be at Loftus, they are playing well, and they put away a side we lost to pretty easily. We got a lot of respect for the Bulls team, certainly going to be a tough challenge,” he said.