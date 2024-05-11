URC result: Late show by Tshituka helps seal bonus point win for Lions against Cardiff

The Joburg-based team had a nervy few moments in the second half but scored two late tries to secure a big win.

The Lions kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals with a hard-fought, but deserved 34-13 win against Cardiff Rugby at Ellis Park on Saturday evening.

The win, with a crucial bonus point, has put the Lions back in the mix, as they’re now 10th on the points table with 44 points, just outside the playoff places.

Cardiff remain in 13th place on the points table.

The Lions are next up at home against Glasgow Warriors, the leaders on the points table, and then they face the Stormers in their final regular season match in Cape Town, which could be a must-win clash for them to reach the quarter-finals.

Match against Cardiff

Ivan van Rooyen’s charges dominated the first half of the match played in front of a sparse crowd on Saturday and led 17-3 at the break after tries by Ruan Venter and Quan Horn, with Sanele Nohamba kicking well at goal as well.

But just when it seemed like the Lions were going to run away with the match, the visitors to Joburg hit back in the second half and closed to within just a few points of the home team before Emmanuel Tshituka went over for converted tries in the 74th and 80th minutes to give the home team some breathing space — and the win.

In the end the Lions were the better team and they did most of the playing over the 80 minutes — perhaps too much, because they also made a ton of errors, which allowed Cardiff to regularly relieve the pressure and stay in the contest.

Van Rooyen’s men also went to sleep somewhat in the second period, and there were a few nervy moments and the visitors could have punished the Lions. It must be said though the home team defended really well at times, so credit to them for that.

Also, had visiting No 10 Tinus de Beer, formerly of the Pumas, had his kicking boots on there is every likelihood it would have been quite a different match; he simply missed too many kicks at goal.

The good news for the Lions and their fans is they registered a win with a bonus point and remain in contention for a playoff spot.