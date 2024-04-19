Plumtree urges Sharks fringe players to impress against Glasgow

'They will be motivated because they will want to push for a place in that team.'

The Sharks have given starts to their fringe players for their clash with Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

Sharks coach John Plumtree has urged his fringe players to use Friday’s United Rugby Championship clash with Glasgow Warriors at the Scotstoun Stadium (kick-off 8.35pm) as a measuring stick.

The Sharks have rested a number of their regular players such as captain Lukhanyo Am, Eben Etzebeth, Makazole Mapimpi, Ox Nche, Aphelele Fassi and Bongi Mbonambi for the match in Scotland. The core carried a huge workload in the Sharks’ four-game winning streak that saw them reach the semi-final of the Challenge Cup.

With two URC games before the semi-final clash with Clermont on May 4 in London, Plumtree is planning on rotating his squad in order to make sure his first-choice picks are fresh for the crucial Challenge Cup clash.

The Sharks are in 13th place on the URC points table while Glasgow are in second place and are title contenders.

‘They want to have a go’

The Sharks coaching staff are expecting the new-look outfit to put up a strong performance and in so doing, test themselves against a Glasgow side that’s tough to beat on home soil.

“It’s a really good measuring stick for some of the boys to see where they are at,” Plumtree told the media.

“There are lots of changes, we are playing against one of the best sides in the competition at home, so it’s a massive challenge for this group that I have selected. They are looking forward to it, there’s a mixture of senior and young players in this team.

“They want to go out there, they want to have a go, they want to challenge. You’re playing against Glasgow, who haven’t been beaten here for two years. There’s a lot of Scottish internationals in that team, a lot of good players,” he said.

Chance to audition for semi-final spot

Plumtree said he expects the likes of Curwin Bosh, Grant Williams and others to use the game as an audition for a starting berth for the Challenge Cup semi-final.

“They will be motivated because they will want to push for a place in that team, that’s what I’ve tried to create over the last couple of weeks, some good competition,” Plumtree said.

“They have an opportunity to push for a starting spot in the semi-final. You look at Curwin at 10 and Grant at nine, we want these guys working hard and putting pressure on me for selection for the Scarlets game (in the URC) and the (Challenge Cup) semi,” he said.