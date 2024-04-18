Sharks ring the changes for URC clash against Glasgow Warriors

The likes of Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche and Lukhanyo Am are all rested.

Eben Etzebeth will miss this weekend’s URC match in Glasgow, but Curwin Bosch and Francois Venter will be in action against the Warriors. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

With their focus now firmly on the European Challenge Cup knockouts, the Sharks have rested the majority of their frontline players for their United Rugby Championship clash against Glasgow Warriors this weekend.

The Sharks are in 13th place in the competition having won just three times in 13 outings and out of the running to make the playoffs this season.

But they will hope to build up some momentum in the URC, starting on Friday night, ahead of their next Challenge Cup match in three weeks’ time, in London against Clermont for a place in the final in that competition.

Rested big-name stars

Several big-name players have featured regularly for the Sharks in recent weeks, helping them to get to the last four in the Challenge Cup but they will now be rested for at least the next game. Men like Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse and Lukhanyo Am all miss out on Friday. Vincent Koch is on the bench.

Francois Venter, who has played a few Tests for the Boks, will lead the team at Scotstoun. It also includes Grant Williams at scrumhalf, a player who hasn’t started many games of late, as well as Aphiwe Dyantyi on the wing and Ntuthuko Mchunu at prop.

Curwin Bosch will take over the flyhalf berth from Siya Masuku, who has been so good for the Sharks since getting a chance at No 10 in recent weeks and will play off the bench.

There is also a debut in the URC for young No 8 Nick Hatton, who played two Currie Cup games for the Sharks in 2022.

Sharks: Boeta Chamberlain, Eduan Keyter, Murray Koster, Francois Venter (capt), Aphiwe DYantyi, Curwin Bosch, Grant Williams, Nick Hatton, Lappies Labuschagne, Tino Mavesere, Gerbrandt Grobler, Corne Rahl, Hanro Jacobs, Dan Jooste, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Fez Mbatha, Khwezi Mona, Vincent Koch, Emile van Heerden, Vincent Tshituka, Cameron Wright, Siya Masuku, Ethan Hooker