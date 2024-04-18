Sharks to use URC to get ready for Challenge Cup semi-final

Sharks attack coach Dave Williams says the team is playing with more confidence. Picture: Picture: by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

The Sharks will turn their attention to the United Rugby Championship when they take on Scottish side Glasgow Warriors away at the Scotstoun Stadium on Friday (kick-off 8.30pm).

The game will be the Sharks’ first of their three-week European tour; they will follow it with a visit to Wales next week to take on the Scarlets and then conclude with a Challenge Cup semi-final when they host French side Clermont in London in the first weekend of May.

The side based in Durban goes into their clash with Glasgow on the back of four games won in all competitions and playing their best rugby since coach John Plumtree’s return to Durban.

‘Consistency in selection’

Sharks attack coach, Dave Williams, has been pleased with how the players have performed, displaying more fluidity in attack compared to the start of the year.

Williams says consistency in selection and momentum gained from the wins has been key to the Sharks’ good form.

“I think it’s just consistency. We have had a bit of consistency in selection, availability of our full roster of players and that combined with time spent together and continued belief in what we are doing has resulted in some good performances,” Williams said.

“The confidence of a few wins brings belief to the squad and the confidence to carry out the plan on the field, it creates great belief in the team.”

Tough Glasgow challenge

However, going into their clash with Glasgow, the Sharks have rested some of the players who carried a heavy load in the four-game winning run. Williams knows they will have a tough task against a team that’s not lost at home in the URC and is second on the points table.

“It’s a great challenge against Glasgow on Friday night, they are unbeaten at home this season so it’s a real challenge for the guys to try and build a performance to gain a win away from home,” he said.

One eye on the Challenge Cup

For the Sharks, the URC is somewhat of a lost cause as they are out of contention for the playoffs, so naturally they have one eye on the Challenge Cup, where they are in the last four and stand a good chance of winning silverware.

Williams said they are relishing their URC European tour as it helps with acclimatising and building chemistry in the group ahead of their Challenge Cup clash with Clermont in May.

“Playing home in that semi-final would have been great but to play it on the back of two weeks on tour to build that camaraderie and connections among the guys and building up in the week where you’re going to play is a real advantage for us,” said the attack coach.