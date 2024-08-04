Proteas’ Test series against West Indies is going to be a ‘grind’, says Bedingham

Several batters in the SA lineup enjoyed a good warmup game by scoring plenty of runs.

Proteas batter David Bedingham will be looking to score plenty of runs against the West Indies. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Proteas middle order batter David Bedingham is expecting a “grind” for both the batters and the bowlers when the first Test against the West Indies gets under way in Port of Spain, in Trinidad and Tobago this week.

South Africa warmed up for the first Test which is taking place at the Queen’s Park Oval starting Wednesday with a drawn match against an Invitational XI in Tarouba over the last four days.

While the batters piled on the runs, the hot weather ensured it was no easy task batting, while the bowlers had to work hard for their wickets.

Proteas batters in the runs

In the Invitational team’s first knock, two men scored centuries, while the SA bowlers sent down 117 overs. In their turn at the crease, the Proteas’ Aiden Markram (82), Temba Bavuma (51), Bedingham (74), Ryan Rickelton (80) and Kyle Verreynne (65) all went past the 50-run mark without being dismissed.

“Acclimatising to the conditions has been important, especially with us going from the winter into this heat,” said Bedingham after the match.

“The fact we bowled well over 100 overs and the batters were able to put in a good shift, of also playing for over 100 overs is good.

“But if this wicket is anything to go by, the Test will be a grind, for both the batters and bowlers. It’s going to be hard work, but still, I can’t wait for us to get going.”

Bedingham said it would be important for the players to take on a lot of fluids. He added his aim was to bat for long in the Tests.

“Personally, I’m feeling confident,” he said. “I see myself as a free-flowing batter who looks to be positive. Hopefully we can rise to the challenge because the West Indies are always a good team in their own conditions.”

‘Find a way’

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi said the bowlers would simply have to find a way in what are expected to be trying conditions for them.

“You’ve just got to adapt to what’s in front of you, no matter the conditions. You’ve got to find a way, find the right areas to hit, even if it’s a slow wicket,” said Ngidi.

“But, I’m looking forward to the series. I love the Caribbean and this team environment is really good, and when one is happy that’s normally when people will see the best from me. Hopefully that’s again the case now.

“I’m just going to look to contribute as best I can. It should be a good series.”