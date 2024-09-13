Racing boss reveals Kolisi was set to quit Test rugby

The Bok captain has left the French club after just one year into a three-year deal, to rejoin the Sharks.

If reports out of France are to be believed then Siya Kolisi was not planning to continue playing Test rugby for the Springboks beyond the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

This is according to a report by AFP quoting Racing 92 director Stuart Lancaster, who said Kolisi was not planning on continuing to play international rugby once he’d joined the Paris-based club.

The now two-time winning World Cup captain of South Africa joined Racing 92 on a three-year deal after the tournament in France last year, but Kolisi has ended his contract and rejoined the Sharks, who he played for previously.

Kolisi said he and his family missed South Africa and couldn’t settle in France.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus also made it clear earlier this season that he preferred his Bok leader to be based in South Africa as it made things easier logistically.

Kolisi played only a handful of games for Racing 92, his time in Paris interrupted by injuries and his involvement with the Springboks.

‘Changed the dynamic’

“He was very committed to the cause … and the original plan was not to continue to play international rugby,” Racing 92 director of rugby Lancaster told The Rugby Paper podcast.

“Once he decided to continue to play international rugby that changed the dynamic for both parties.

“If you’re a South African you’re playing 12 months of the year and at 33 years old it’s tough to do,” Lancaster added.

On Monday news broke of Kolisi returning to the Sharks, where he played for two years prior to his move to France.

Before that he represented the Stormers and Western Province.

“My family and I have enjoyed a wonderful year abroad that has given us cherished memories. We have missed South Africa though and it is time to come home,” said Kolisi on Monday.

“I would like to thank Racing 92 for accommodating my request to return home and for the exciting opportunity they gave me to play abroad. It is a great club steeped in tradition with an impressive group of players, who I can now call brothers for life.

“I am excited to be returning to Durban to re-join the Sharks. My family and I love Durban and its people, and I cannot wait to run out onto the park at Kings Park during the 2024/2025 rugby season.”