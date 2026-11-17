Erasmus has twice now switched his front rows on the eve of a match.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus hinted that late front row switches could become a regular feature for the team going forward, due to their decision to name their side early in the week, ahead of their Nations Championship match against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

The Boks have become known for their Tuesday, and now Monday, team announcements, but this year have sprung a surprise on two occasions just before kick-off on the weekend, by handing in a team sheet with the front-rows swapped around.

Against the All Blacks during Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, and this past weekend against France in Paris, the named Bok bench front row ended up starting the match, while the initially announced starting front row dropped to the bench.

Late changes due to injury are normal, but switching fit players around in the match 23 just before a game hasn’t been seen before and has now ignited a debate among pundits and fans about whether it is in the spirit of the game.

But Erasmus is a maverick and often pushes the boundaries of World Rugby’s laws, and on this occasion he is again doing something that might be frowned up, but it is legal and he is completely in his right to do.

And earlier this week, he said he would likely continue to do it.

“If people are going to keep getting upset about that (front row switches), I am apologising. Of course, I am not apologising that I am doing it. I am apologising that you are always going to get upset,” said Erasmus on Monday.

“This is the team that we have announced. But if Ireland come out with a team on Thursday that we didn’t expect them to select, then we might make some changes (again).”

Regarding last weekend’s late switch that saw Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit start against France after initially being named on the bench, with Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw named to start – as is the case for this weekend’s match against Ireland in Dublin – Erasmus explained:

“We saw that their team had changed. Hooker Julien Marchand, who would have played, was withdrawn before the game. When we saw that, we thought ‘alright, let’s make a change’.”

“I know I get into trouble when I do that (make late changes). People say I am arrogant. I’ve got a fairly good idea of the team I want, which is why I announce the team on a Monday.

“If a team isn’t announced on a Monday, the speculation on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday gets into the camp. And the players go on to social media and see that certain people think they should be playing.

“We could probably have changed our team on the Thursday of last week, when France announced their team. But the laws say you can do it the morning of the game. So we thought okay let’s get Jan-Hendrik, Thomas, and Gerhard in.

“Maybe we face them next year in the World Cup under pressure. That is why we changed.”

The Boks’ match against Ireland on Saturday kicks off at 6.40pm.