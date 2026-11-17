Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has been given a six-match ban by World Rugby following his criticism of match officials.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus was handed a six-game ban by World Rugby on Tuesday for outspoken criticism of officials following a rare defeat for the world champions against France.

Erasmus questioned the decision by the television match official not to intervene on a series of French tackles.

“If he didn’t see it, it must be a technology problem. If he saw it and decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing?” said Erasmus in a press conference in Dublin on Monday, ahead of the Springboks’ clash against Ireland this weekend.

The 54-year-old will be banned from “any match-day involvement” with his players and coaches and will not be allowed to even enter the stadium.

“The panel determined that the conduct clearly amounts to disrespecting the authority of the match officials by impugning their integrity,” World Rugby said in a statement.

“Teams have access to well-established and supported channels and protocols for raising officiating matters before and after matches. Challenging a decision is not the same as questioning an official’s integrity or making comments that expose them to personal abuse.”

History of cases

Erasmus is no stranger to disciplinary action for taking aim at officials.

In 2021, he was banned for two months by World Rugby for an hour-long video criticising the refereeing in the Springboks’ first Test defeat by the British and Irish Lions.

The following year, he also received a two-match ban for a series of social media posts criticising officials in a defeat by France.

South Africa Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing.

“The organisation respected the process but had requested an opportunity for its coach to contextualise his comments and assure the panel that it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives,” said a spokesperson for SA Rugby.

Erasmus could miss the final of the Nations Championship on November 29.

South Africa trail New Zealand by one point at the top of the southern hemisphere standings with one round of fixtures to go.

For the full finding by World Rugby in the case against Erasmus click here.