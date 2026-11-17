The Bok boss expressed his frustration about officials not penalising knee-drop tackles in Paris.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is allegedly in trouble with governing body, World Rugby, following comments made about officiating and the laws of the game during his team announcement press conference in Dublin on Monday.

Erasmus expressed his anger that the officials in the match between the Boks and France in Paris last Friday – which was won by France 21-19 – missed up to 17 illegal knee-drop tackles on Bok players. He alluded to there being double standards at play in the game.

World Rugby outlawed the knee-drop tackle from the start of November. This tackle is a technique where a defender drops to one or both knees before making contact with the ball carrier.

According to Sky Sports, World Rugby will look into Erasmus’ comments.

In hot water

It is not the first time the Bok coach has caused World Rugby to look into his comments around laws and officials.

He was banned for several months in 2021, during the British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa when a video of his calling out several incidents not picked up by referee Nic Berry, was leaked to the public.

Also on Monday, Erasmus also said he thought Ireland’s flyhalf Sam Prendergast would play against the Boks on Saturday, despite being cited for a knee-drop tackle against Fiji.

“We are in the northern hemisphere,” Erasmus said. “I think there is going to be a technicality and he is going to play.

“We all thought it’s an immediate red card. Everybody watched the game live because that’s exactly what they said the hip-drop tackle is,” said Erasmus.

“I swear I’m not moaning. I’m just trying to give you a perspective of somebody who comes and plays, for example, in France or in Ireland.”

It is not known if Prendergast has faced a disciplinary hearing or whether Erasmus has been summoned to World Rugby to explain his comments.

Abuse of match officials

World Rugby, however, are understood to want to review the Bok coach’s comments in the context of the match official abuse sanction framework that was introduced earlier this year, according to Sky Sports.

That process was brought in to reduce comments that lead to “the unacceptable increase in abuse and threats towards match officials.”

Under this framework, an independent three-person panel will review the comments to determine if they were made with a view to undermining confidence in officials, with potential punishments including multiple match bans.

Saturday’s Test between the Boks and Ireland kicks off at 6.40pm.