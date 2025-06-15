Rassie cuts Bok squad to 45 players: Pieter-Steph, Hendrikse brothers out

There is also a surprise call-up of former Cheetahs and current Edinburgh prop Boan Venter.

Edinburgh prop Boan Venter, who formerly played for the Cheetahs, has received a call-up to the Springbok squad for the match against the Barbarians and the Tests against Georgia and Italy next month.

The 28-year-old wasn’t part of the two alignments camps hosted by coach Rassie Erasmus earlier this year and has never been a member of a Bok squad.

Erasmus on Sunday cut his training squad from 55 players to 45 for the upcoming matches.

With props Gerhard Steenekamp and Ntuthuko Mchunu among six players released from the initial squad due to injuries, Erasmus drafted in Venter – a member of the Junior Springbok training group in 2017 – as the only new addition to his squad.

The other injured players released from the squad are Lukhanyo Am (centre), Pieter-Steph du Toit (utility forward), Cameron Hanekom, and Juarno Augustus (both No 8s), while another five players — Jaden Hendrikse (scrumhalf), Jordan Hendrikse (flyhalf), Quan Horn (fullback), Renzo du Plessis (flanker), and Ntokozo Makhaza (utility back) — have also been released to their unions.

Edinburgh’s Boan Venter has been called up to the Bok squad. Picture: Mark Scates/SNS Group via Getty Images

Arrivals for Test season

The majority of the squad will assemble in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon to continue their preparations for the season, while the Bulls players, who battled it out with Leinster in the United Rugby Championship Grand Final on Saturday, will join their teammates on Monday evening, and RG Snyman on Tuesday afternoon.

The Premiership final players, Handre Pollard and Thomas du Toit, meanwhile, will report for duty this Monday and next Monday (initially for three days) respectively, while Venter will join the squad on Sunday 29 June.

“Our first week of training went well, and it offered us a chance to assess our depth and measure the level at which the players are currently, with an eye on the international season,” said Erasmus.

“We also took stock of the injuries and determined in which positions we needed cover, as well as those in which we have sufficient cover.

“There are a number of players out with long-term injuries, while others are set to return from injury in the next few weeks or months, so they will complete their rehabilitation at their clubs and franchises.

“In terms of the other players released, we feel we have good cover in those positions at this stage, but they are all on standby to join us at any time if we need to call on them.”

Commenting on Venter’s call-up, Erasmus said: “Boan has been consistent for Edinburgh in the URC and the EPCR Challenge Cup, and he is familiar with the South African structures after playing for the Cheetahs and coming through our junior ranks, so we are looking forward to seeing him in action on the field.”

The Springboks will kick off their season with a match against the Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday 28 June.

Springbok squad:

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Jean-Luc du Preez, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Neethling Fouche, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Vincent Tshituka, Marco van Stade, Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese, Jasper Wiese

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwilll van der Merwe, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams