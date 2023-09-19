Rassie denies talks with Ireland Rugby

The Boks' current coach Jacques Nienaber, a good friend of Erasmus', is set to join Irish club Leinster after the World Cup.

Rassie Erasmus shrugged off reports linking him to a role with the IRFU ahead of the World Cup clash between the Springboks and Ireland on Saturday.

Reports that Erasmus could leave South Africa to return to Ireland and take up a high-ranking role with the IRFU intensified last week.

Performance director

Erasmus has reportedly been considered for the role of IRFU performance director, which is set to be vacated next year by David Nucifora.

During a press briefing on Monday afternoon, Erasmus was asked about the rumours.

“No, no, no,” Erasmus said. “There have been no talks. There is no truth in that.

“I am not sure where it started, but I am not chatting with them. I am definitely not following Jacques.”

Nienaber to Leinster

The potential move has received the backing of former Springbok lock Victor Matfield, who said that he believes it is “90-95%”, especially with Bok coach Jacques Nienaber also going to Ireland to take up a position with Leinster after the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the IRFU has also moved to downplay any links with Erasmus. A Sunday report in Ireland’s Independent said that the IRFU hopes to confirm Nucifora’s successor shortly after the World Cup, and that they preferred to appoint someone from within the system.

