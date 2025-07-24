Rassie Erasmus plays it very safe with first Springbok Rugby Champs squad

There are no surprises in the Boks' squad for the two matches against Australia.

The Springboks will next be in action against Australia when the Rugby Championship gets underway in a few weeks’ time. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus sprung a bit of a surprise by playing it very safe with his first squad of probably three for their defence of their Rugby Championship title, with the competition kicking off next month.

Erasmus has been known for his unpredictability over the past few years, but didn’t make any big changes from the group that took part in the mid-year Tests, essentially just reducing his squad for the Rugby Champs.

The big omissions from the squad are experienced scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and wing Makazole Mapimpi, with upcoming stars Morne van den Berg and Edwill van der Merwe backed with a strong look to the future.

Morne van den Berg appears to now be a regular in the Bok set-up. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Omissions

As usual a premium has also been placed on utility value as Salmaan Moerat, who has captained the Boks a number of times over the last few years, has been left out along with Evan Roos, a specialist No 8.

Cobus Wiese, who is primarily a four lock, but was backed at eighthman against Georgia and can cover seven and six, gets Erasmus’ backing for the Rugby Champs.

The only other players to drop out of the squad that was picked for the invitational Barbarians game and incoming series against Italy and Georgia, are Jasper Wiese, due to suspension, Thomas du Toit, due to resting protocols, Jean Kleyn, due to injury, and Neethling Fouche and Vincent Tshituka, who made their respective Bok debuts in the last month.

Moerat, Roos, Fouche and Tshituka have all been released to their franchises and are available for the Currie Cup, though they have been included on the standby list along with De Klerk and Lukhanyo Am, who missed the mid-year Tests with a knee injury, and all can be called up at short notice if needed.

Lukhanyo Am is on standby, after failing to get into the Bok squad this season. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Junior Bok stars

Where Erasmus has continued to think outside the box is bringing in young and inexperienced players who have recently shone, to give them a taste of Springbok rugby, and this time has included three Junior Bok stars Bathobele Hlekani, Cheswill Jooste and Haashim Pead in the training squad.

All three were immense in the Junior Boks’ World Rugby U20 Championship winning campaign, with scrumhalf Pead electrifying in scoring six tries, outside back Jooste brilliant in all round play, and utility forward Hlekani an absolute battering ram.

All three will train with the Boks’ senior squad for a week or two, before being released back to their franchises, and being available to play in the Currie Cup.

Due to the injury absence of men such as props Gerhard Steenekamp and Ntuthuko Mchunu, Erasmus has retained rookie Boan Venter after a solid debut against Georgia and could be given a run at some stage against the Wallabies.

The Boks are off this week, but return to training from Sunday. The Boks’ first match in the Rugby Championship, against Australia, is on 16 August.