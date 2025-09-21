Rassie Erasmus and Saru still to discuss contract extension – report

The two-time World Cup winner is hot property in the rugby coaching world.

While the South African Rugby Union (Saru) are keen to keep Rassie Erasmus in charge of the Springboks post the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, they have yet to offer the much sought-after coach a contract extension.

According to Sunday publication Rapport, Erasmus is being hotly pursued by other rugby unions — and has offers to consider.

Erasmus and his coaching team, including Tony Brown of New Zealand and Jerry Flannery of Ireland, have contracts with Saru until the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

But it seems Erasmus and his team are keen to stay on until the 2031 World Cup in the USA.

According to Rapport, Erasmus isn’t only looking to have his own contract extended, but the contracts of his entire coaching team.

The publication says Saru want Erasmus to first complete his duties guiding the team in the Rugby Championship before engaging about his contract. They say they’ll meet with Erasmus after the Rugby Championship and before the November tour of Europe.

Erasmus has been in charge of the Boks since 2018, first as head coach, then as director of rugby and then again as head coach. He has been involved in the 2019 and 2013 World Cup triumphs.