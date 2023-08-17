Rassie Erasmus set for Ireland’s top job?

The director of rugby in South Africa is contracted to his position until 2025.

Is Rassie Erasmus headed to Ireland in the years to come? Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Springboks’ director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been placed on a shortlist of targets for a key role in Irish rugby.

Erasmus guided the Springboks to a record-equalling third World Cup title in 2019, before stepping back to focus on his role as South Africa’s director of rugby.

Still heavily involved with the Springboks and working alongside head coach Jacques Nienaber, the two coached South Africa to a series win over the British & Irish Lions in 2021 and will be looking to retain the World Cup in France.

The World Cup will be Jacques Nienaber’s last tournament as Bok head coach, as he has already agreed to return to Ireland with giants Leinster next season.

It has now emerged that Erasmus could join Nienaber in returning to Ireland, where the two had a short stint with Munster before taking on the Bok job.

According to the Rugby Paper, Erasmus is being sought after by the IRFU as the next performance director to replace David Nucifora, who said last October that he will be leaving his role in the next two years.

The IRFU are reportedly drawing up a list of potential replacements and Erasmus is seen as a strong candidate, along with former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt.

SA Rugby has already confirmed that Erasmus is contracted until at least 2025.

