The Springboks are expecting a tougher battle in the scrums against Ireland this year, after demolishing their pack the last time they met.

Springbok scrum coach Daan Human is expecting a ferocious scrum battle against a much-improved Ireland pack when the teams meet in their final Nations Championship pool match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

Last year in the same fixture the Bok pack absolutely dismantled the Irish forwards, but surprisingly only won the game 24-13 despite so much dominance at the set-piece.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Human claimed that the Irish pack were a completely different beast to what they were last year, and that the Boks would have to be at their best to contend with them this time around.

“It is a big thing for us as South Africans, we love the scrum, but I don’t think we should compare the side that we played against then with the side that played a week ago against Fiji,” said Human.

“Because I think they managed to get four or five penalties on their own ball out of the scrums. So they’re actually quite solid.

“I suppose they worked on it. They must have done something. I’m not that good a friend yet with their scrum coach to find out what, but they are 100%, in my opinion, much better than last year.”

Power front row

The Boks should, however, still be confident of getting one over the Irish again this weekend, maybe not in as dominant a fashion as last year, but their fearsome starting front row of Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw are arguably the best in the world.

Nche was in fact backed by returning Bok record cap holder Eben Etzebeth as possibly the best loosehead prop to have ever played the game of rugby.

“It’s going to be a great set piece battle. The scrums and lineouts will be important, and we need the props involved in the lineouts as well as the back five. I’m sure we’ll have a good plan going into the game,” said Etzebeth.

“My opinion is he (Nche) is one of the best looseheads to have ever played the game, and that’s not just in the scrums, but his all-round game. I don’t think people always appreciate his ability with ball in hand, his tackling and what he does at the breakdown.

“In my opinion, I don’t think there is a stronger loosehead at the moment in world rugby, and I don’t know if there ever has been a stronger loosehead in the history of the game.

“I love playing with him. He’s definitely one of those players you’d rather want in your team than have playing against you.”