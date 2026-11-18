Rassie Erasmus is once again in hot water with World Rugby, over officiaiting.

Rassie Erasmus once again kicked a hornets’ nest and was again stung after World Rugby handed the Springbok coach his third ban, due to comments he made about officiating during last weekend’s Springboks game against France.

Erasmus has been banned for six-games on this occasion, while his previous bans came in 2021 for his infamous video criticising Aussie ref Nic Berry during the British and Irish Lions series, and in 2022 after tweets criticised ref Wayne Barnes after their loss to France in Marseille.

In all three cases, most of what Erasmus said wasn’t wrong.

In the 2021 hour-long video, as well as in the 2022 twitter post he criticised refereeing decisions, and in the latest case he mentioned things such as potential match fixing and game manipulation when questioning the decisions of officials.

I am a big fan of Erasmus in general, and believe he is great for the game of rugby in how he pushes the boundaries and doesn’t kowtow to World Rugby.

Strays offside

But sometimes he strays too far offside, as he did in this latest case.

The ban is justified, as accusing officials of potential match manipulation and match fixing without any proof is serious, and if I was the match official in question, I would rightly be very displeased with what was said.

SA Rugby have, however, called for a “full misconduct” hearing after they asked World Rugby to give Erasmus an opportunity “to contextualize his comments and assure the panel that it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives”.

That may also have played a part in how Erasmus explained his frustrations, as English is his second language and occasionally in press conferences he will use an Afrikaans saying when he is unsure how to explain something, but he couldn’t do that to a room full of Irish journalists who wouldn’t have understood.

That is not to excuse for what he said, because that was wrong, but it could explain why he said what he did in the way he did.

Hopefully those comments and his ban won’t take away from his other points, which were completely valid and should be addressed by World Rugby.

The issues

The crux of those issues stem from World Rugby constantly adding laws to the game and then not fully enforcing them, while allowing refs to make their own interpretations of the laws.

This leaves coaches, such as Erasmus, frustrated when two similar cases pop up, but with two different outcomes, and no clarification from World Rugby on what is right and wrong.

What has raised most of the ire of Erasmus this time is the new knee drop tackle law, which he claims France contravened up to 17 times against the Boks last Friday, with none being sanctioned, as well as the perceived double standards in meting out punishments.

Erasmus brought up the permanent red cards given to Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert last year, and the banning of Jan-Hendrik Wessels for an apparent groin grab that saw him miss Bok games last year, while Irish prop Tadgh Furlong was accused of the same thing and received no ban.

As long as World Rugby continue to add laws, allow grey areas and various interpretations by refs, these problems will continue to rumble on.

Erasmus is clearly frustrated by the inconsistencies in refereeing and law application, but he will need to find a different way of airing those grievances, as World Rugby seem to have now lost patience with him.