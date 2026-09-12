LIVE UPDATES – Springboks v All Blacks in Baltimore

The Boks lead the series 2-1 after wins in Cape Town and FNB Stadium, while the All Blacks won the opener at Ellis Park.

The Springboks and All Blacks clash in the fourth and final Test of their Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in Baltimore, USA, on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.10pm SA time.

The Boks lead the series 2-1 after wins in Cape Town and at the FNB Stadium in Joburg. The All Blacks won the first Test at Ellis Park.

The Boks have made just one forced change to their team from last week; Damian Willemse returning from injury to take over from Cheslin Kolbe, who broke his jaw last weekend.

Dave Rennie, however, has rung the changes in his All Blacks team, including among others Richie Mo’unga at flyhalf.

This is The Citizen‘s coverage of the match in Baltimore. Live updates to appear below the teams.

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morné van den Berg, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Ruan Nortjé, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nché. Bench: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 André Esterhuizen, 21 Cameron Hanekom, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok.

ALL BLACKS – 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Josh Moorby, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Peter Lakai, 7 Ethan Blackadder, 6 Tupou Vaa’i, 5 Sam Darry, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Fletcher Newell, 2 Codie Taylor (c), 1 Ethan de Groot. Bench: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Wallace Sititi, 21 Kyle Preston, 22 Rieko Ioane, 23 Beauden Barrett.

Below are live updates from the Test in Baltimore. For the latest posts please refresh.