South African rugby fans have stood by Erasmus, asking World Rugby to prove his claims were wrong.

The rugby world has been thrown into turmoil after Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus copped a six-game ban for comments made this week.

An independent panel found Erasmus met the threshold for serious misconduct when he seemed to insinuate there had been match-fixing or manipulation at play after the TMO allegedly missed 17 knee-drop tackles, which were recently banned, during the Springboks’ narrow loss to France on the weekend.

He also predicted Irish flyhalf Sam Prendergast would be free to play against South Africa this weekend after his hip-drop tackle forced Fiji captain Peceli Yato to limp off injured last weekend. His prediction proved true.

SA Rugby have requested a full hearing into the suspension so Erasmus has the opportunity to “contextualise his comments and assure the panel that it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives”.

SA Rugby also condemned the online trolling and threats directed at match officials after the incident.

But the world is divided, with many outside South Africa finding another reason to criticise the boundary-testing Springbok coach.

South African rugby fans have stood by Erasmus, asking World Rugby to prove his claims were wrong.

But Southern Hemisphere sides have long bemoaned the perception that they are treated unfairly in matches in the north.

Recently, Stormers boss John Dobson said he was baffled at how an offside infringement caught on TV and shown by TMO replays was not penalised in the dying minutes of their one-point Champions Cup last-16 defeat at Toulon.

This was one of four harsh rulings against the Stormers at the end of the game, though Dobson would not go so far as criticising the referees.

The URC’s head of match officials Tappe Henning also eventually admitted a yellow card “would have been appropriate” after Luke Morgan dove on top of Springbok wing Ethan Hooker after he had scored a try against Ospreys in Swansea, dislocating his shoulder. Instead, no action was taken either during or after the game.

South African fans will largely accept Erasmus’ sanction. But they also want to see justice if he was right.

And better yet, for any perceived bias to be put to bed going forward.