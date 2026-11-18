The big eighthman will miss the rest of the Nations Championship.

Springbok eighthman Jasper Wiese has been handed a four-week suspension for the red card he received during last Friday’s Nations Championship Test against France in Paris. France won the game 21-19.

The Bok No 8 will thus miss the rest of the competition.

Wiese initially picked up a yellow card for making contact with the head of French player, Kalvin Gourgues, at a ruck. It was later upgraded to a red card.

A Foul Play Review Committee, chaired by Scotland’s Roddy MacLeod alongside Aggrey Chabeda of Kenya and New Zealand’s Ofisa Tonu, determined that the offence warranted the mid-range entry point of four weeks.

The panel considered TMO footage, match official reports and player statements in reaching their decision, while Wiese’s previous disciplinary record, including similar offences, was also taken into account. His admission of guilt and demonstration of remorse were considered as mitigating factors.

Wiese has accepted the sanction and will consequently miss Saturday’s Nations Championship meeting with Ireland as well as South Africa’s match on Finals Weekend on the last weekend of November.

If Wiese successfully completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme his ban will be reduced by a week.

Cameron Hanekom has been picked to play No 8 for the Boks against Ireland this weekend.

The news of Wiese’s ban comes 24 hours after Boks coach Rassie Erasmus was handed a six-match ban for comments made about match officials during last weekend’s match in Paris.