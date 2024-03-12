Rassie mulls Siya’s future as Bok captain

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says he'll consider picking the World Cup winning captain after 'sussing out' the situation.

Rassie Erasmus has admitted that a decision will have to be made over whether France-based Siya Kolisi continues to captain the Springboks.

Kolisi has held the Bok captaincy throughout the Erasmus-era, leading the country to historic back-to-back World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023 after being appointed in 2018.

However, the talismanic flanker moved to France after the 2023 World Cup, to take up a contract with Parisian giants Racing 92.

Ordinarily there would be no question that Kolisi continues to captain the Springboks, especially if he continues to show good form.

SA-based

However, Erasmus revealed during a press conference in Cape Town that while Kolisi does not have a clause in his club contract that prevents him from playing for South Africa, SA Rugby prefers to have the Bok captain based in the country.

“There’s a lot of players who have signed with overseas clubs with clauses in their contracts that say they will stop playing international rugby. Siya has not signed with a clause like that,” Erasmus said.

“That’s the first thing that tells you he wants to play for South Africa. I think he is playing some of his best rugby. He looks really relaxed.

“I would always like to have our captain locally based,” Erasmus explained. “Just because it’s a call and a flight and we can have a weekend together where we can plan.

“This is a unique situation. He will be considered. He definitely wants to and is playing well enough. If we get the feeling that it’s doable, maybe there’s place for that. But I still have to suss it out.”

Kolisi has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Racing 92 and scored his first try for the club in the final round of the Champions Cup.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.