World rankings: Boks extend lead, Italy jump ahead of Aussies

Italy have peaked at their highest position ever in the rankings.

The Springboks are still out in front of the world rugby rankings. Picture: Gallo Images

The Springboks’ position as the number one Test team has been strengthened after Ireland’s shock defeat to England, while Italy’s historic win in Rome has lifted the Azzurri to a best-ever position in World Rugby’s rankings.

A weekend of upsets in the Six Nations has seen World Rugby’s latest Test rankings given a shake-up.

Italy sparked up Saturday with a remarkable comeback that saw the Azzurri beat Scotland for the first time in nine years and win at the Stade Olimpico in the Men’s Six Nations for the first time in over 4,000 days.

Italy went into the match having lost 30 straight games at their main home ground, dating back to 18 March, 2013, when they beat Ireland 22-15.

Australia crash

The result was also significant as it has taken Italy above Australia in the rankings for the first time since they were introduced over two decades ago in 2003.

Australia have dropped into 10th place, equalling their worst ever position. Italy, meanwhile, are up to ninth – one place off their all-time best, with the chance of further progress next week if they beat winless Wales in the wooden spoon decider in Cardiff.

England’s last-gasp 23-22 win against Ireland also had a big impact on the rankings.

With the win, England gained 1.42 points, a fraction less than Italy got for beating Scotland, and that would have been enough for them to move up to fourth had France not returned from Cardiff with a 45-24 victory over Wales.

Ireland’s defeat to England and the loss of 1.44 points did not cost them second place but the gap between themselves in second and South Africa in first has increased to 3.85 points.

The Springboks are now sitting comfortably at the top of the rankings and will keep the position going in the two-Test series against Ireland in July.

This story originally appeared on sarugby.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.