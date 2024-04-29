WATCH: ‘The snoring leads me down a Google rabbit hole’ – Rachel Kolisi teases Siya

Fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Kolisi is back with a bang on the popular social media video sharing app, TikTok.

While not frequently active on the platform, Rachel’s posts never fail to entertain and resonate with her audience.

In her first post of the year on Sunday, she humorously showcased the realities of living with a partner who snores.

The video starts with the couple all cozy and ends with the Springboks captain snoring and enjoying his sleep.

“For all those who sleep next to the snores, you are not alone. No question, I love my husband dearly, but the snoring leads me down a Google rabbit hole,” Rachel captioned the video.

Rachel’s recent visit to Mzansi

Rachel was recently in South Africa for some of the Kolisi Foundation’s duties, which included “Finding the Light – An Evening with Musical Theatre Stars,” a musical theatre event featuring international guests such as Kim Criswell, Michael D. Xavier, David Habbin, and Nikki Renée Daniels.

Hosted by the legendary award-winning comedian Marc Lottering, the show started on 17 April at Cape Town’s Artscape Opera House and ended on Sunday, 21 April.

All of the net proceeds will be dedicated to supporting the remarkable work of the Kolisi Foundation.

“Calling all change-makers and theatre enthusiasts! By purchasing a ticket and attending, you will be contributing to the vision to change the stories of inequality in South Africa, to see thriving communities…

“Let’s come together to make a difference and celebrate the power of music and community. Be part of an entertaining evening that contributes to positive change,” the Kolisi Foundation said in a statement a few weeks ago.

