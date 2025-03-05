Rassie wants three more Tests in 2025 to take total matches to 16

The Bok boss said he wanted more Tests to try out fringe players.

Boks head coach Rassie Erasmus speaks to the media in Cape Town on Wednesday. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus said on Wednesday that he hopes to add up to three matches to the 13 Tests scheduled for this year.

The back-to-back Rugby World Cup winners are set to start their season at home to Italy on July 5 and finish away to Wales on November 29.

In between, the record four-time World Cup champions will face major challenges away to New Zealand (twice), France and Ireland.

Erasmus told a press briefing in Cape Town that he hopes to add a match against the Barbarians in June and two more Tests, against opponents to be named.

‘Need more matches’

“We are hoping for (more) matches and they will likely be confirmed in the next few weeks,” the coach said.

“There is a really tough season ahead, but we need that (more matches). We still want to filter some players and give others an opportunity.”

South Africa employed 52 players in 13 Tests last year, winning 11, after defeating greatest rivals New Zealand 12-11 in the 2023 World Cup final in Paris.

Erasmus also said he would not immediately discard ageing players, even if they might be considered too old when the next World Cup is hosted by Australia in 2027.

Loose forward Siya Kolisi, who captained the Springboks to victory in the 2019 and 2023 World Cup finals, will be 36 when the 2027 global tournament kicks off.

Up to Kolisi to captain Boks

Referring to Kolisi, Erasmus said: “If a guy is injury free, and is the fittest he can be, and as long as he is number one in his position, he will stay captain.”

Erasmus said the return of Ireland-born assistant coach Felix Jones after a short spell with England was a major boost.

“We never wanted to lose Felix, (but) he went home for his family. It did not work out for whatever reason there (England),” he said.

“Felix is a very driven man. His rugby brain and work ethic are things that will be used in all departments.”

Another fillip for the Springboks is the decision of two-time World Cup-winning fly-half Handre Pollard to join the Pretoria-based Bulls after three seasons with Leicester Tigers.

Springbok fixtures:

5 July: Springboks v Italy

12 July: Springboks v Italy

19 July: Springboks v Georgia

16 August: Springboks v Australia

23 August: Springboks v Australia

6 September: v New Zealand

13 September: v New Zealand

27 September: v Argentina

4 October: v Argentina

1 November: v Wales

8 November: v France

15 November: v Italy

22 November: v Ireland