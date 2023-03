Earlier this week Crusaders mentor Scott “Razor” Robertson landed his dream job when he was finally named as the new coach of the All Blacks from 2024. In an odd move earlier this year the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) confirmed the departure of current coach Ian Foster after the World Cup and followed that up by naming Razor as his successor this week. ALSO READ: Rassie delighted by strides made by SA Rugby in 2022 However, the announcement has come with little fanfare, at least outside of New Zealand, and one has to wonder if the appointment has come...

Razor was one of the hot favourites to take over the All Blacks post after the tenure of Steve Hansen came to an end after the 2019 World Cup, but due to his lack of coaching achievements outside of the country, Foster was given the nod ahead of him.

Foster has had a tumultuous tenure, which started with his side losing two and drawing one of his first five games in charge, before going on a 10 game winning streak which seemed to allay early fears.

However, it was a run from the end of 2021 to the middle of 2022, which saw the All Blacks lose five out of six games including a home series defeat to Ireland that almost saw Foster get the can, with their 35-23 win over the Springboks at Ellis Park reportedly staying his execution.

Razor was again the name on everyone’s lips with Foster in the firing line, but despite a first ever home loss to Argentina, New Zealand rugby chiefs decided to back the current coach until after the 2023 World Cup.

England job

Next came heavy links to the England head coaching position that only grew louder after the axing of Eddie Jones, but despite having met with the English Rugby Union, it seemed like Razor had been contacted by NZRU and offered the All Blacks job, as nothing materialised in England.

Now that it has been confirmed that Razor will be the man in charge following this year’s World Cup, one wonders what impact that will have on the team in the build-up, with Foster in charge.

A number of questions now remain, like will Foster be able to aptly prepare the All Blacks for their World Cup challenge or will the fact a successor has already been named undermine him in the build up?

And if he does win the World Cup, what would that say about him being replaced before the tournament even began?

All that is certain is that it is set to be an interesting year for New Zealand rugby.