Returning Boks a boost for WP ahead of Currie Cup clash against Bulls

The returning Springboks have helped lift the intensity in training as Western Province brace for a “backlash” in the Currie Cup north-south derby against the Bulls in Pretoria on Friday.

Fresh from a four-week break from provincial duties to take part in a national training camp, the Stormers’ Bok players returned to training this week.

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff was joined by Frans Malherbe, Damian Willemse and lock Marvin Orie at the Cape side’s HQ in Bellville after being put through their paces by Springbok conditioning coach Andy Edwards over the past few weeks.

‘Brought energy’

The Bok-capped players are unlikely to be thrown straight back into action when Western Province travel to Pretoria to face the Bulls in the second round of the Currie Cup, but their presence was nonetheless welcomed as the provincial union looks to go two-for-two in the tournament.

“They brought great energy to the squad and an element of professionalism this week. They are really pushing the guys around them,” said Gareth Wright, Stormers and WP kicking coach, about the returning Boks.

“They bring a certain standard that you almost can’t coach. You’d expect that from guys who’ve been in the national set-up for a number of years now.

“The guys just wanted to get out there to make sure they contributed to hopefully have the (Currie Cup) team perform this weekend.”

‘Bulls always tough’

Following an opening-round victory over the Lions in Johannesburg, Western Province will return to altitude on Friday to tackle a hurting Bulls outfit that was humiliated by defending champions the Pumas in a third-straight loss at Loftus Versfeld.

“The Bulls are always a tough side, no matter where you play,” Wright said. “The Pumas played well, but we know the Bulls are a quality outfit, so we expect them to be up for the challenge.

“The Bulls are always tough. They have a number of guys with Bok caps and many who have played senior provincial rugby. They will be hurting so we have to prepare accordingly.

“It doesn’t take much motivation for a north-south derby. We expect a backlash of sorts. However, we can only worry about our situation and how we perform. We have only concentrated on ourselves as a collective.”

