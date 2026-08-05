REVEALED: Springboks jersey for Greatest Rivalry Test series

The Boks and All Blacks clash in four Tests in the coming weeks.

The Springboks will wear a specially-made jersey for the upcoming Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks.

The teams meet in four Tests from later this month, two of which are in Joburg, one in Cape Town and one in Baltimore USA.

Nike, the manufacturers, and SA Rugby said Wednesday in a press release the Springboks’ jersey is “like no other”.

The new-look jersey honours the team’s connection to the nation, say SA Rugby.

“At the heart of the jersey design is a subtle, tone-on-tone graphic featuring the lyrics of South Africa’s national anthem, Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, printed in the shape of the South African flag.

The words in all five languages – Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Afrikaans, and English – will be carried on the team’s chests as they represent the convergence of South Africa’s diverse voices, histories, and communities.”

‘A tour like no other’

“This truly is a Tour like no other and so is this jersey,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“Nike have outdone themselves in developing a design that speaks directly and honestly to the motivation of the team and management – they play for the people of South Africa and wear their hearts on their sleeve; now they will wear the words of the anthem on their chests.”

The jersey will also be on sale to the public, from Thursday, 6 August at three different price points from Nike stores and Nike.com, at Springbok retail stores in Sandton, Menlyn Park and Canal Walk, and all good sports stores.

The jersey