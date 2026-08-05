OPINION: Are extra Tests a hindrance or a help for the Springboks?

The Springboks will be playing extra Tests, away against Argentina and Australia before and after Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series.

The Springboks have added a number of extra games to their international schedule this season, and they play one of them in Argentina against Los Pumas in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

It is essentially a warmup for Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) series against the All Blacks but the Bok management are also using the match to give some much-needed game time to a group of players who’ve returned from injury.

Late last year the Boks’ 2026 fixtures were announced for the six Nations Championship games against England, Scotland and Wales (in July) and against Italy, France and Ireland, as well as a “finals” game, (in November). Their four-Test RGR series against the All Blacks was also scheduled.

That made it 11 games for the season for the Boks.

However, that was increased to 14 after a non-Test against the Barbarians was added, as well as away games against Argentina and Australia.

World Cup year

With 2027 being a World Cup year, it has to be asked if adding extra fixtures to their calendar is beneficial for the Boks, or a hindrance?

Many may say it is a hindrance, especially when you consider the amount of traveling they have to do, going to Argentina, as well as the USA for the final RGR match, and then Australia, before an away tour to Europe in November.

But because of the large number of players that the Boks have at their disposal, I think it is a good thing.

Although their trip to South America this week might be risky ahead of the series against the All Blacks, it is crucial that a number of important players get game time in them after sitting out for weeks with injuries.

The match Down Under against the Wallabies, which comes just two weeks after the conclusion of the All Blacks’ series, can then be used for fringe Boks to play an international in the same country where they will play the World Cup.

So, with the number of players that the Boks have on their books, and because of their rotation policy, these extra games are vital in making sure all the players get a good run this season.